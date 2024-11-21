Challenges of fighting corruption in Nigeria

Corruption in Nigeria has long been a significant impediment to national development. From mismanaged public funds to brazen embezzlement by government officials, its effects are felt across all sectors of society. Despite successive governments’ promises to root it out, the battle against corruption continues to yield mixed results, leaving citizens frustrated and disillusioned.

In recent years, efforts to curb corruption have seen some progress. Agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have recovered billions in stolen funds and prosecuted notable figures. Yet, these successes often feel insufficient against the scale of the problem. A Transparency International report showed that Nigeria’s corruption ranking has worsened, further eroding public trust in anti-corruption mechanisms.

One of the most significant barriers to eliminating corruption is the lack of transparency. Public financial records, procurement processes, and project executions are often shrouded in secrecy, providing fertile ground for mismanagement. While initiatives like the Open Treasury Portal and the Freedom of Information Act were designed to promote accountability, weak enforcement and limited public awareness have curtailed their impact.

The private sector is not exempt from scrutiny. Reports of illicit dealings and collusion between business leaders and public officials highlight the need for systemic change. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens face the daily consequences of corruption, from substandard infrastructure to inadequate healthcare and education services.

Reforming Nigeria’s public service requires a multifaceted approach. Digital governance, stricter penalties for corrupt acts, and empowering whistleblowers are critical steps. Civil society organisations and investigative journalists must continue to expose misconduct, while citizens must demand transparency and accountability at all levels of government.

The fight against corruption in Nigeria is not an easy one, but it is a necessary endeavour for the nation’s future. Without sustained efforts to promote transparency and restore accountability, the potential for true development will remain unrealised. For Nigeria to progress, every sector of society must unite in confronting this pervasive challenge.

Bintu Yusuf Gambo is a 300-level student, Mass Communication Department, Borno State University, Maiduguri