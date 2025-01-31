CHAD: France completes troop withdrawal

France has concluded the withdrawal of its troops from Chad following the termination of a military agreement by the central African country, the armed forces of both countries announced on Thursday.

Until recently, around 1,000 French soldiers were stationed in Chad.

The last base in the capital, N’Djamena, has been handed over, marking the definitive end of the French military presence in Chad, according to the Chadian army’s general staff, ahead of an official ceremony planned for Friday.

All troops and military equipment have been relocated to France, the newspaper Le Monde quoted the French general staff as saying.

Since the independence of the former French colony in 1960, France had almost continuously stationed military aircraft in Chad, which were used not only for training purposes but also to defend against coup attempts.