Chad ends defence cooperation agreement with France

The Government of Chad said it had ended its defence cooperation pact with France, a move that could see French troops leave the Central African country.

In a statement on Thursday, Chad’s foreign ministry noted that the country, a key western ally in the fight against Islamic militants in the region, wanted to fully assert its sovereignty after more than six decades of independence.

It said the decision to end the defence cooperation agreement revised in 2019 would enable it to redefine its strategic partnerships.

SPONSOR AD

Chad has cooperated closely with western nations’ military forces in the past, but it has moved closer to Russia in recent years.

The decision is another nail in the coffin of France’s historic and colonial role in West and Central Africa after being forced to pull its troops out of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso following military coups.

The military juntas have since turned to Russia, which has mercenaries deployed across the Sahel region, a band of countries stretching from Africa’s northwest to northeast coasts, and has been fostering closer ties with Chad’s president, Mahamat Deby.

“In accordance with the terms of the accord, Chad will respect the modalities of the termination, including the necessary deadlines, and will collaborate with French authorities to ensure a harmonious transition,” the statement noted.

The French foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, on Thursday visited Chad’s border with Sudan.

There were no indications that Paris had been given advance notice of the decision, although a French envoy to President Emmanuel Macron this week handed in a report with proposals on how France could reduce its military presence in Chad, Gabon and Ivory Coast, where it has deployed thousands of troops for decades.

France currently has about 1,000 troops, as well as warplanes stationed in Chad.