CG to Customs officers: Stop engaging errand boys at border posts

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has warned Customs officers to avoid engaging “camp boys” at border posts.

The CG, represented by the Assistant Comptroller General, Zone B, Sambo Kaliyal Dangaladima during a visit to Kebbi State Area Command in Birnin Kebbi, emphasized the risks involved in the practice.

He said using camp boys for errands could compromise security at the border posts, as they might act as informants for smugglers and criminals.

He added that camp boys were not recognised by Customs across the country hence their activities were inimical to security at the borders and check points

“Customs officers are hereby warned to desist forthwith from using them as errand boys as they grow to look like customs officers to unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

Dangaladima assured that the customs service, under CG Adewale’s leadership, was committed to enhancing the welfare of its officers and men.

He enjoined the command to strengthen NCS partnerships with local stakeholders, traditional leaders, and sister agencies.

“You must also engage with our communities, listen to their concerns, and address their needs. This is crucial in building trust and fostering a culture of cooperation,” he said.

The CG commissioned an e-library and a football pitch during the visit to the customs command in Birnin Kebbi.

Kebbi Command Comptroller, Iheanacho Ernest Ojike, told the visitor that the football pitch was built to keep officers and men of the command fit.

“All work and no play will dampen the morale [of our men] and weaken their health status,” he said.