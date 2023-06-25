Cervical Cancer: FG, WHO train 117 health personnel

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has trained 117 health personnel on…

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has trained 117 health personnel on Human Papilloma Virus Vaccines (HPVV) to fight against the deadly disease that causes cervical cancer among women in Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that Nasarawa State is among the 16 implementing states in phase 1 to have started the state level training among the 36 states of the federation.

Our correspondent also reports that the launch of the HPV Vaccine, which would be introduced into the Nigerian Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) is scheduled for September 25, 2023.

The Executive Director National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Fasal Shuaibu revealed this at a two-day training in Lafia, the state capital.

He said arrangements have been concluded to introduce HPVV into the routine immunization schedule of Nigeria.

Dr. Shuaibu, who was represented by the state coordinator of NPHCDA, Mrs. Nnenna Eze, disclosed that so far, no fewer than 91 stakeholders from across the 13 local government areas, including 26 from the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency of the state that are responsible for immunization have been trained on the concept of micro planning for HPV vaccine.

The executive director hinted that GAVI; an international non-governmental organization, will help in securing the HPV vaccines for Nigeria.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...