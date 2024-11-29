CEOs Network Africa to honour Murtala Tafida, IB Dende, Olori Atuwatse III, others

Alhaji Murtala Garba Tafida, Chairman of Azirah Oil and Gas and founder of the MGT Foundation, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen of the Warri Kingdom, Alhaji Chief Ibrahim Egungbohun Dende (IB Dende), and Seyi Vodi, founder of Vodi Group, will be honoured at CEOs Network Africa Gala Night 2024.

While Tafida will be recognized for his philanthropic impact in health, education, and sports, Olori Atuwatse III, will receive the Cultural Heritage Award and IB Dende will honored with the Philanthropy and Humanitarian Award.

The gala night will take place on December 15 at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. .

The awards will also recognize Mr. Mustapha Tijjani Banki, CEO of Bankroll Investment Limited, and Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan SAN for their exceptional contributions to national development. Mohammed Sheidu, Executive Secretary of the Police Trust Fund, will receive the Public Service and Leadership Award, while Stephen Akintayo, chairman of GText Holdings, will be celebrated with the Mentorship Excellence Award.

The event will spotlight competitive award categories highlighting Africa’s diverse talent. Notable nominees include Aminu M. Nyako of Sebore Group, Veekee James, a celebrated fashion designer, Fola David, a speed painter and visual artist, and Egemba Chinonso Fidelis (Aproko Doctor), founder of The 100k Club.

Expected dignitaries include Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume, Honourable Minister of Youth Ayodele Olawande, Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director General of Voice of Nigeria.

Founder of CEOs Network Africa, Alli-Bob Cinwon, expressed excitement said, “The caliber of nominees showcases Africa’s immense potential. This event celebrates their contributions and highlights the future leaders of our continent.”

However, Co-founder Omojo Wada said, “This year’s nominees are a beacon of creativity and determination. Their achievements exemplify the transformative power of young Africans in shaping a brighter future.”

Ayo Adeagbo, Chairman of the Awards Committee and Special Assistant to the President on Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, emphasized the importance of the initiative:

“This program aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to empowering youths and nurturing leadership development.”

The CEOs Network Africa Gala Night 2024 promises to be a landmark celebration, honoring innovation, unity, and excellence while showcasing Africa’s brightest talents.