Centre wants balanced reportage on disability issues

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has urged the media to ensure balanced reportage of disability-related issues before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The Executive Director, CCD, Mr David Anyaele, made the call at the weekend in Abuja at a three-day forum to commemorate the 4th anniversary of the passage of the National Disability Law.

He noted the need for the media to mainstream disability issues to ensure proper planning for the inclusion of PWDs in the electoral process by electoral umpires.

“We believe the media should be responsible for mainstreaming disability issues and creating awareness of the laws and their contents. And play vital roles in ensuring that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have a voice in society.”