Centre seeks support for persons living with disabilities

The International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE), the custodian of Al-Noor Mosque, Wuse II, Abuja, has sought more support for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) and other less privileged in the society.

Its Director-General, Dr Kabir Kabo-Usman, made the call on Sunday in Abuja during the provision of free medical treatment to over 400 PWDs in Deidei and Gwagwalada Area Councils of the FCT held at the Zuma Motor Park.

He said the exercise was to mitigate the health challenges of the PWDs in the FCT, improve the lives of indigents and assist the poor and the needy.

He said that the free medical treatment was being conducted by four volunteer doctors, three nurses, three pharmacists and 20 volunteers, supporting to make the outreach successful, without pay.