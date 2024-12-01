Centre rates Kaduna top in transparency, public integrity index

The Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity Watch (CeFTPIW) has ranked Kaduna State as the most transparent subnational entity in Nigeria.

This is according to its 2024 Transparency and Public Integrity Index.

Kaduna secured the top spot with a score of 51.42, ahead of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

CeFTPIW, established in 2016, is a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting good governance by enhancing transparency and accountability in public institutions.

In a statement, Kaduna’s Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Alhaji Muktar Ahmed, attributed the achievement to the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, commending his administration’s commitment to due process and good governance.

“Under Governor Uba Sani, the term ‘due process’ is not merely a slogan but the foundation for the formulation and execution of policies, programs, and projects,” Ahmed said.

He praised the governor’s dedication to transforming rural areas, completing ongoing projects, and driving infrastructural development across the state.

Ahmed also highlighted the administration’s inclusive policies, which prioritize the underserved and foster trust across Kaduna’s diverse ethno-religious communities.

The Commissioner further lauded CeFTPIW for recognizing the state’s efforts, stating that the ranking underscores Governor Sani’s open governance approach and prudent management of resources.