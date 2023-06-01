Centre launches fiscal transparency index

The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CefTIW) in partnership with Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition, has launched its pioneer Transparency and Integrity Index (TII)…

The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch (CefTIW) in partnership with Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition, has launched its pioneer Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) Methodology Handbook in Liberia.

The Executive Director of CefTIW, Umar Yakubu at the virtual launch in Abuja on Thursday said after the successful launch of the transparency index in Nigeria, it has decided to take fiscal transparency guidelines to other African countries, with Liberia the latest to be launched.

“The TII, developed in 2021, represents a comprehensive tool designed to assess the openness and transparency of government institutions. This is a crucial step towards promoting accountability, combating corruption, and fostering good governance.

“We have have worked closely with Liberia CSOs Anti-Corruption Coalition throughout the development of the 2023 TII Methodology Handbook for Liberia. Our partnership has been instrumental in ensuring that the index accurately captures the current landscape of transparency and integrity in Liberia,” he added.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...