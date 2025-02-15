Centre announces certificate course in gender, development

Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), has announced the launch of the 5th Cohort of the Certificate Course in Gender and Development under its Gender System Strengthening Pillar.

The specialized training is aimed at building the capacity of professionals across various sectors in understanding and applying gender principles to development programs.

The Centre disclosed this in a statement signed by the Strategic Communications Advisor, Olise Onwuka on Saturday in Abuja.

SPONSOR AD

The training will focus on gender concepts and analysis frameworks which include; Gender mainstreaming in policy and programs, Monitoring and evaluation of gender-responsive initiatives, Women’s empowerment and intersectionality and Sector-specific gender applications in public policy, health, education, and research.

The statement noted that the center recognizes the importance of gender diversity, inclusion, and the implementation of gender-sensitive policies, particularly as they seek funding and grants.

The statement read in part “ Highlights The Certificate Course in Gender and Development is designed for Gender Advisors, Program Managers in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), donor agencies, and NGOs, as well as professionals working in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

“ The training will be delivered on-site through an interactive classroom setting, incorporating lectures, participatory discussions, case studies, role-plays, and experiential learning sessions. Participants will also undertake a group project to apply their learning in a practical context.

“ Organizations increasingly recognize the importance of gender diversity, inclusion, and the implementation of gender-sensitive policies, particularly as they seek funding and grants. This course provides participants with the expertise to design and implement gender-responsive projects, ensuring sustainable and inclusive development outcomes.”

The statement while reiterating the importance of gender added that it is a fundamental theme in global development, as highlighted in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SDG 5, which focuses on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, is integral to the success of all 17 SDGs.

“As organizations strive to integrate gender-sensitive approaches into their programs, this course will equip participants with essential knowledge, tools, and strategies to mainstream gender effectively.”