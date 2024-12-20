Centenary City Land Not Properly Acquired – Enugu Assembly

The Enugu State House of Assembly has discovered inconsistencies in the documentation surrounding the acquisition of land earmarked for the Centenary City project in the state.

The Assembly, acting on findings by its Special Committee on Lands, chaired by Hon. Iloabuchi Aniagu, revealed that the acquisition process for the land, spanning approximately 1,000 hectares, lacked proper procedures and consultations.

It also confirmed that both Amechi and Obeagu communities were largely sidelined during the process.

The House also called on the state government to intervene and resolve the dispute between the Amechi and Obeagu communities in Enugu South Local Government Area

The disputed land, which both communities claim as ancestral, was reportedly encroached upon by Private Estates International West Africa Ltd (PEIWA) without sufficient negotiations or involvement of the affected communities.

Lawmakers, including the Speaker, expressed concerns over the escalating tensio in the area and emphasized the need for mediation to restore peace.

They urged Governor Peter Mbah to set up a high-powered panel to address the grievances and ensure fairness in the state’s land administration.

The Assembly further appealed to all parties involved to embrace dialogue, aligning with Governor Mbah’s broader efforts to resolve lingering issues around land acquisition and management across Enugu State.