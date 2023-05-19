Census suspended to allow ownership by next administration – NPC Chair

Chairman, National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, yesterday said the suspension of the 2023 Housing and Population Census by President Muhammadu Buhari was to allow…

Chairman, National Population Commission, Nasir Isa Kwarra, yesterday said the suspension of the 2023 Housing and Population Census by President Muhammadu Buhari was to allow the next administration own the exercise and utilise the outcome for national development.

He spoke during a meeting with media executives in Abuja.

NNPC acquired 30% of petrol retail market to protect Nigerians – Kyari

We spent N200bn on preparations for 2023 census – NPC

“As you are aware, the commission has carried out all the preparatory activities towards the census such as the Enumeration Area Demarcation, conduct of pre-tests and trial census, recruitment and training of census field staff, procurement and configuration of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs), establishment of ICT infrastructures across the country and logistics support and advocacy and publicity activities.”