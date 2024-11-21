Celtics end Cavaliers’ 15-match winning run

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 15-match winning run came to an end in a thrilling 120-117 defeat by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Cup at TD Garden.

The Cavaliers became just the fourth franchise in NBA history to go 15-0 at the start of a campaign by beating the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

But six Celtics players, led by Jayson Tatum’s 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, reached double figures to inflict a first defeat on the Cavs.

Trailing by 17 points at half-time, the Cavaliers mounted a spirited comeback through Evan Mobley, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.]

It helped them to make it a two-point game midway through the final quarter but the Celtics held out.