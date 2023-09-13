Celebrities mourn Mohbad

Nigerian celebrities have taken to the microblogging site, X, to mourn fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad. It was gathered that the…

Nigerian celebrities have taken to the microblogging site, X, to mourn fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad. It was gathered that the singer died at 27.

Taking to his verified X account, iconic rapper Olamide simply wrote, “Damn! Mohbad,” his post was accompanied by a heartbroken emoji. The ace rapper further tweeted, “This life.”

Popular television presenter, Frank Edoho wrote, “For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing! Rest in Peace, Mohbad!”

While mourning the singer, rap artiste Blaqbonez tweerted, “RIP Mohbad, may you find peace.”

Moreso, with an heartbreaking emoji BBNaija star, Tacha via her verified X account wrote, “MohBad!!! Life is just too short!!”

While grieving over the death of the young singer, famous singer Iyanya tweeted, “RIP Mohbad your Journey on Earth will never be forgotten. May God received you in His Holy Hands.” (sic)

Pondering on the reality of life, fast rising singer, Asake wrote, “One time we are here, the next minute we are gone.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...