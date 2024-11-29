Celebrating World Sustainable Transport Day for a greener future

Every year, World Sustainable Transport Day, Nov 26, serves as a reminder of the critical role transportation plays in our planet’s sustainability. It’s a day to reflect, innovate, and act on how we can make mobility more eco-friendly, equitable, and efficient. Transportation is the backbone of modern society, connecting people, goods, and ideas across the globe. However, its environmental impact cannot be overlooked.

From soaring greenhouse gas emissions to urban air pollution and sprawling infrastructure, the global transport sector is a significant contributor to climate change. Yet, it also presents enormous opportunities for transformation. This day is a call to action for policymakers, businesses, and individuals to drive meaningful change toward a greener future.

Transportation accounts for nearly 25 per cent of global CO₂ emissions. Cars, airplanes, and freight vehicles rely heavily on fossil fuels, leading to climate-related challenges. Beyond emissions, the sector contributes to deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and urban congestion.

Sustainable transport is the key to addressing these challenges. It promotes the use of cleaner energy sources, public transportation, and smart mobility solutions like cycling and walking. By adopting these methods, cities can reduce their carbon footprint, improve air quality, and foster healthier lifestyles.

The transition toward sustainable transport is powered by innovation. Electric vehicles (EVs), for instance, are transforming the automotive industry. With advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure, EVs are becoming a viable option for millions. Public transit systems are also evolving, with electric buses and trains reducing emissions in urban areas.

Beyond electrification, smart city concepts integrate technology with transportation. Features such as intelligent traffic management systems, shared mobility apps, and autonomous vehicles are making commuting more efficient and less wasteful.

Governments and organisations worldwide are committing to sustainable transport. Initiatives like the Paris Agreement emphasise the importance of decarbonising transportation systems. Cities like Amsterdam and Copenhagen lead the way with bike-friendly infrastructure and investments in public transit.

However, global change requires local action. Individuals can contribute by choosing carpooling, cycling, or walking over driving, opting for electric or hybrid vehicles, and advocating for better public transport policies in their communities.

Sustainable transport is not just a concept; it’s a necessity. Every time we choose a sustainable mode of transportation, we invest in the future of our planet.

World Sustainable Transport Day reminds us that change is possible. By embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and making conscious choices, we can pave the way for a transportation system that serves both people and the planet. Let this day inspire us to drive the change our world desperately needs.

Let us make every journey count not just for ourselves, but for generations to come.

Rachael Zakka, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri