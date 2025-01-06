Celebrating Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf at 62

By Ibrahim Musa

On landing at Hamad International Airport, my phone ceaselessly rang and buzzed as it connected to the free Wi-Fi in the terminal. Exhausted by the 20-hour journey from San Diego to New York to Qatar, not including the several hours of layover, I quickly looked at my watch and noticed midnight fast approaching (Gulf Time). One of the messages that caught my attention read, “I can’t reach you. Please call back as soon as possible. It is urgent.” Since the person sending the message was a dear friend, I quickly returned the call. “Doctor, ina ka shiga ne?” That was how the conversation veered, and I learned from him that His Excellency Governor Abba Kabir had been trying to speak with me but to no avail. It was a missed opportunity to talk with the governor of the most populous state and the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria. I pondered why the most powerful governor would want to speak with a commoner like me, but I could not figure it out. I gave up! Yet, the surprising thing was the announcement that followed this missed encounter two days later. I was at the wedding event of our niece Sumayya Yakubu when a deluge of missed calls and SMS started coming and nearly crashed my phone. “Congratulations! Congratulations…..”- the messages bore this striking celebratory resemblance. Initially, I perceived it as if people were congratulating me on my niece’s wedding- but it dawned on me later that I was trending on Facebook due to an announcement by the Director General (Media and Communication), Sanusi Bature, hinting to the public about my appointment as a Special Advisor to the Executive Governor of Kano State on Health Services. I had no idea about this appointment. I came to realize that this is how my new boss, Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf works. You don’t have to lobby him for anything. It is simply your track record that speaks to him.

My recent sojourn in the corridors of power, learning the ropes from my principal and his team, has been a life-changing experience. I have had the rare privilege of observing my principal closely over the past few weeks. I knew about his blueblood and witnessed his outstanding accomplishments, driving massive infrastructural development in Kano State during Jagora Kwankwaso’s second coming. Empathy, vision, results orientation, and resilience stand out among all his sterling qualities. It is rare to have a leader who is both strong and empathetic. Gov. Abba can stop his convoy for an opportunity to alight and extend a helping hand to a destitute or an older woman spotted on the roadside. His most radiant smile always beams when making a needy happy. He has absolute sympathy for the poor and downtrodden. Little wonder they call him “Abban Kanawa.” Perhaps Shakespeare would ask, what is in a name? Abba literally means a father, and indeed, his compassion for the citizens is nothing short of fatherly. By all shreds, he lives up to his name. But we should not expect anything less from a Kano prince, especially the one well-tutored in Sheikh Al-Maghili’s power doctrines enshrined in the timeless and epic leadership book, “Crown of Religion Concerning Obligations of Princes.”

The people of Kano must be proud of H.E Abba’s focused vision of transforming the state into a competitive one after witnessing 8 years of neglect by the previous administration. I have seen Abba having sleepless nights in the line of duty, working so hard to make Kano a dream home for every citizen. It does not matter whether his opponents were busy scheming or employing illegitimate ways to unseat him in courts or propagate mischief- he remains unperturbed. His spirit is unbreakable against all odds, and his commitment to Project Kano is unshakable. A Kano where every citizen will have access to quality education, good healthcare, adequate nutrition, safe water, decent jobs, security of lives and properties, and a guarantee of self-actualization is the number one priority of Abba’s leadership. One needs to come close to him to understand his life philosophy. The Kwankwasiya_Gida-Gida philosophy he imbibes emphasizes shared prosperity over primitive accumulation, simplicity over ostentatious style, efficiency ahead of complexity, and building strong institutions with human capital over strong personalities. Accountability, transparency, loyalty, discipline, resourcefulness, and dedication have become the attitudes of whoever associates with him.

It is a new year for our governor, who clocked 62 on 5 January 2025. May Allah grant him the strength and wisdom to deliver his campaign promises to the Kano people. We pray that Kano, under his leadership, will become the next Shanghai or Dubai- a hub for development in sub-Saharan Africa. The elements are all there, and Abban Kanawa has demonstrated his commitment to seeing Kano succeed. May he live long and witness many years of service to God and the people he cares so much about.

Many happy returns, Sir! We are inspired by you. We share in your vision.

Keep the flag flying!

Dr. Ibrahim Musa is a Special Advisor and Personal Physician to His Excellency Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. He can be reached via [email protected]