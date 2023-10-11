Celebrating 3 years of Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli’s reign in Zazzau

Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli ascended the throne on October 7, 2020, succeeding his late predecessor, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who ruled for 45 years. The weight of tradition and expectations hung heavily on his shoulders, but from the very beginning, Emir Bamalli displayed an unwavering commitment to his people and their heritage.

One of the most admirable aspects of Emir Bamalli’s reign has been his dedication to preserving and promoting the rich cultural traditions of the Zazzau Emirate. He recognised the importance of heritage and culture in defining the identity of a people. Under his leadership, cultural festivals and events have flourished, allowing the Zazzau Emirate to showcase its vibrant traditions to the world.

Equally impressive is Emir Bamalli’s approach to education. He understands that for any society to thrive in the modern world, education must be a cornerstone. The Zazzau Emirate has seen a renewed focus on education during his reign, with initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education for all, especially the youth. Scholarships and educational programmes have been established, providing opportunities for countless young minds to aspire and achieve.

Empowerment has been another key pillar of Emir Bamalli’s reign. He recognised that the true wealth of a nation lies in the potential of its people. Consequently, he has championed numerous empowerment programmes, particularly for women and the less privileged. These initiatives have not only improved the lives of individuals but also contributed to the overall economic development of the emirate.

In his commitment to preserving tradition and promoting progress, Emir Bamalli has struck a remarkable balance. He understands that embracing modernity does not mean abandoning tradition. Instead, he has championed a harmonious coexistence of the old and the new, recognizing that the values of the past can guide a community towards a prosperous future.

Under his reign, infrastructure development has thrived, ensuring that the Zazzau Emirate is well-equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century. From improved healthcare facilities to enhanced transportation networks, Emir Bamalli’s vision for a modern and progressive Zazzau has become a reality.

As we celebrate Emir Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli’s third anniversary on the throne, it is evident that his reign has been marked by remarkable progress and a deep sense of commitment to the people of the Zazzau Emirate. He stands as a symbol of leadership, a bridge between tradition and modernity, and a beacon of hope for a brighter future. The Zazzau Emirate has indeed been fortunate to have such a visionary leader at its helm.

As we rejoice with His Royal Highness on this milestone, we look forward to witnessing even greater achievements and prosperity in the years to come, under the benevolent and visionary rule of the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Ran Sarki ya dade.

Abdullahi Adda’u Turawa, wrote from Zaria

