…Celebrates 171 communities free from open defecation in Kwali

The FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has commended the efforts of 171 communities in Kwali Area Council that have achieved Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status.

Mr Luke Ulom, the Overseeing Director of FCT RUWASSA, praised these communities during an event marking World Toilet Day 2024, held in collaboration with UNICEF in Abuja on Monday.

He commended the people of Kwali for their commitment to ending open defecation and urged them to continue adopting hygienic practices.

He stated, “This milestone demonstrates that behavioural change, driven by consistent sensitisation, is achievable.” (NAN)

Mrs Aisha Bakpet from the Sanitation Department at FCT RUWASSA said that 171 communities in Kwali had been certified ODF following two years of sustained campaigns. (NAN)