Celebrate the season with Nollywood

What an incredible year it has been for Nollywood! The industry delivered a remarkable line-up of films, each packed with cultural richness, compelling storytelling, stellar casts and impressive visual quality. As the year draws to a close, December promises to up the excitement, bringing a thrilling array of blockbusters featuring your favourite stars to light up the holiday season. In this feature, Weekend Trust takes you through the most anticipated December releases hitting cinemas and screens near you, ensuring a truly unforgettable festive experience.

Everybody loves Jenifa

Topping the list is ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, produced by Funke Akindele. This comedy promises a star-studded cast, including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Falz, Lateef Adedimeji, Jackie Appiah, and many more.

This marks Funke Akindele’s fourth consecutive December blockbuster. Her past holiday hits include Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2020), which earned ₦468 million at the box office, Battle on Buka Street (2022), which grossed ₦668 million, and A Tribe Called Judah (2023), the first Nollywood film to cross the ₦1 billion mark.

While the storyline for Everybody Loves Jenifa remains under wraps, fans can expect more hilarious antics from the beloved Jenifa character, a role Funke has perfected since her 2008 hit movie Jenifa. The film premieres in Nigerian cinemas on December 13 and will also release internationally in over 30 countries.

Seven Doors

Directed by Femi Adebayo, Seven Doors explores African culture, love, betrayal and trust. Set in the 18th and 19th centuries, the film follows a Yoruba king (played by Femi Adebayo) and his Igbo queen (Chioma Akpotha), whose peaceful union faces a challenge when a Hausa investor disrupts their kingdom’s traditions.

With an all-star cast including Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko and Gabriel Afolayan, Seven Doors promises to be a culturally rich and engaging experience for audiences, diving deep into African folklore and history.

Christmas in Lagos

For those who love a good romance, Christmas in Lagos is the perfect pick. Directed by Jade Osiberu, the film features interconnected love stories set in Lagos during the holiday season. Fiyin (Teniola Aladese) navigates her complicated feelings for her best friend Elo (Shalom C. Obiago), while 59-year-old Gbemi (Shaffy Bello) finds herself torn between a current boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and a former high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe-Damijo).

With themes of friendship, love and family, this movie promises to capture the lively spirit of Lagos and the complexities of romance during the holidays.

Alakada; Bad and Boujee

Toyin Abraham is back with the fifth instalment of the Alakada series, Alakada: Bad and Boujee. The film follows Yetunde (Toyin), a character who makes up stories about her social status to fit in. Fans of the series can expect even more laughs, drama and unforgettable moments.

With successful films like Alakada Reloaded and Fate of Alakada already under her belt, this sequel promises to bring the same level of fun and mischief. Alakada: Bad and Boujee also marks Toyin’s third consecutive Christmas blockbuster, following the emotional drama Malaika (2023), which earned over ₦300 million.

Thin Line

Mercy Aigbe is set to deliver another exciting festive film with Thin Line, which is said to explore the complexities of relationships and societal expectations. The star-studded cast includes Iyabo Ojo, The Cute Abiola, Nkechi Blessing, and Daniella Peters.

This marks Mercy’s second holiday release, following Ada Omo Daddy (2023), a film about paternity fraud that captivated audiences with its emotional depth. Fans can expect Thin Line to offer a mix of drama, humour and intriguing relationships.

The Waiter

While details about the plot of The Waiter remain under wraps, one thing is certain—an AY movie always promises to bring laughs. Starring Deyemi Okanlawon, Regina Daniels, Toke Makinwa and Shaffy Bello, this comedy is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its fun and lively performances.

AY’s films have been crowd-pleasers, and The Waiter is sure to follow suit, offering another entertaining treat for Nollywood fans.

One Night Guest

This Nigerian-Ghanaian collaboration explores the playful rivalry and unity between two African countries. Directed by Peter Sedufia, the film features a stellar cast, including Yvonne Okoro, Majid Michel and Ini Edo, set to premiere on Christmas Day.

Suspicion

Tosin Igho’s intense thriller Suspicion takes a deep dive into the traumatic lives of victims of ritual practices. This film picks up the narrative from Igho’s 2008 short, The Suspicious Guy. The movie features a talented cast, including Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Ashafa ‘Small Mummy’ Salamot, Francis Sule, Boma Akpore, Tony Akposheri and Esegine Orezi Allen.

From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas and romantic tales, Nollywood is bringing something for everyone this December. With these blockbusters hitting screens, the holiday season promises to be entertaining, emotional and unforgettable. Don’t miss out on the magic!