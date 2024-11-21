CDS seeks extradition of Simon Ekpa

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has expressed hope that the government of Finland will extradite factional leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, to Nigeria to face justice following his arrest in the European country on Thursday.

Musa said this while expressing happiness with the arrest and detention of Ekpa who is believed to be behind the violence in the South East.

In a statement which the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, issued on his behalf, on Thursday, Musa said: “CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”

Also, Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said the CDS had always called for the arrest of Ekpa following his “deep involvement in fueling terrorism in South East Nigeria”.

“We are delighted about his arrest, and glad that the international community is partnering with Nigeria in our fight against terrorism,” he added.

The military had declared 97 persons wanted for terrorism, violent extremism and secessionist threats against the country.

Among those declared wanted is Ekpa.

The news of Ekpa’s arrest in Finland broke on Thursday quoting Finnish local newspapers.

(NAN)