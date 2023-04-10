✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
CDCFIB appoints ex-Corrections CG Ja’afaru as secretary

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has approved the appointment of Ja’afaru Ahmed as its new Secretary. This was contained in…

Ex-Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, Ja’afaru Ahmed
The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has approved the appointment of Ja’afaru Ahmed as its new Secretary.
This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Board, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday.
He is to replace the late Mrs Aisha Ahmad Rufai, who was the CDCFIB Secretary until her death on 20th March 2023.
He was born on 21st July 1959, in Jega Local Government of Kebbi State, North West Nigeria.
Ja’afaru Ahmed was the immediate past Controller General of Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) where he recorded many landmark achievements, including the initiation of the construction of 3000 capacity Custodial Centres in six geopolitical zones in the country.
