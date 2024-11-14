CCC cautions against publicity for Lakurawa insurgents

The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has appealed to the general public not to promote Lakurawa, an insurgent group currently active in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The Chairman, Major General Chris Olukolade (rtd), urged stakeholders and Nigerians to avoid media hype and focus on addressing the security threat posed by the insurgents.

In a statement issued after CCC’s monthly meeting, Olukolade said the situation required swift and strategic action to prevent an escalation into a nationwide crisis with severe implications.

“The CCC is concerned that excessive media attention/sensationalism around certain groups may be counterproductive, as such publicity can provide encouragement and visibility to adversaries,” he noted.

“The rush to label these elements as terrorists, without due consideration, could have unintended consequences, including fostering mistrust within communities and inciting unnecessary public fear.

“The official designation of any group as a terrorist organisation is a responsibility that resides solely with the Federal Government under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2011.”

Olukolade further cautioned against the exploitation of the menace by “conflict merchants”—individuals/groups with financial or political motives who stand to benefit from division and insecurity.

“The CCC urges these actors to refrain from manipulating this situation for personal gain as this could exacerbate the country’s security challenges and undermine genuine efforts to restore peace,” he said.

Olukolade charged security forces to handle the situation proficiently and commended the collaborative efforts of the Kebbi State Government and the Nigerian military in tackling the insurgents.

The statement highlighted the impact of the decisive military intervention, which has helped restore peace to Mera town and surrounding areas, creating a renewed sense of safety in the affected communities.

“The successful dislodgment of Lakurawa fighters and the recovery of hundreds of rustled livestock underscore the effectiveness of a coordinated approach in addressing security threats,” it added.

The CCC recommended enhanced investments in community-based intelligence, improved communication in joint operations, and inter-agency collaboration to secure vulnerable border areas.

On the November 16 gubernatorial election in Ondo state, the organisation advised security personnel to be impartial and ensure a secure atmosphere that will allow citizens to exercise their civic rights freely.

The CCC also welcomed the agreement between the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Dangote Group, which is expected to boost petrol supply and possibly reduce fuel price.