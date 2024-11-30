✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
CBN to punish banks hoarding cash

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a strong affirmation of the security of cash within Nigerian banks, highlighting the country's banking sector's soundness. Amid widespread unconfirmed rumours, not originating with the CBN, raising concerns about the health of Nigerian banks, the central bank of Nigeria asked the people not to panic and to continue with their usual banking activity. To ease people's anxieties and comfort them, the CBN emphasized its readiness and capability to carry out its stated role of maintaining a stable financial system in Nigeria. This statement by the CBN responds to the concern caused by unverified information and seeks to reassure the public about the safety and stability of the country's banking industry. "The Central Bank of Nigeria has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions," said the apex bank's acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, in a statement issued on Wednesday. "To avoid any doubt, Nigerian banks are still safe and sound. The CBN advises the public to go about their daily lives without getting disturbed by reports regarding the health of Nigerian banks that have not come from the CBN. "The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of ensuring the stability of Nigeria's financial system. "We assure the general public and depositors that their funds are safe in Nigerian financial institutions. "Bank customers are therefore advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern." This statement follows a report by the CBN's special investigator, Jim Obazee, alleging that Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the federal bank, used proxies to establish two financial institutions. According to the report, Emefiele utilised proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without providing any proof of payment. As a result, it recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale and take over the banks.
    By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has read riot act to banks and other financial institutions engaging in malpractices or refusing to make cash available to Nigerians.

Cardoso who spoke in Lagos at the Chartered Institute of Bankers’ of Nigeria (CIBN) dinner said sanction would be meted out to banks that fail to provide cash to customers as from December 1, 2024.

This is against the backdrop of the nationwide cash scarcity in recent times with many Point of Sale (POS) operators increasing their charges.

Many Nigerians have also expressed frustration as many automated telling machines (ATMs) are always empty.

But Cardoso stated on Friday that the officials of the apex bank would begin to conduct routine checks at ATMs and any bank found wanting would be sanctioned.

He said, “Effective December 1, 2024, any bank that fails to provide cash to customers for any reason will face very strict sanction. We will be conducting on the spot checks of banks’ ATMs to ensure that there is cash in them, and we would punish banks that fail to supply cash to them.

“The CBN will continue to maintain a robust cash buffer to meet the country’s needs, particularly during high-demand periods such as the festive season and year-end.

Our focus is on ensuring a seamless cash flow for Nigerians while fostering trust and stability in the financial system.”

Cardoso urged customers to report difficulties withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs directly to the CBN with effect from December 1, 2024.

