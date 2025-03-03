CBN reiterates commitment to strengthening financial system

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent and resilient financial system by reinforcing regulatory compliance and risk management across Nigerian financial institutions.

Speaking at a high-level Mandatory Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Training Workshop held in collaboration with Citi over the weekend in Lagos, Ms. Shola Phillips, Special Adviser to the CBN Governor on Compliance, emphasised the need for strict adherence to global banking standards to sustain confidence in Nigeria’s financial sector.

“Regulators expect financial institutions to maintain dynamic, risk-based AML/CFT programmes that are responsive to the evolving financial environment. Proactive engagement with regulatory developments and the integration of innovative compliance solutions are essential for institutions to meet these expectations effectively,” Phillips stated.

Siobhan Ni Ealaithe, Managing Director of Citi’s Correspondent Banking Group, highlighted the critical role of robust governance frameworks in mitigating risks.

She underscored the necessity of Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and Know Your Transaction (KYT) protocols in preventing illicit financial activities.

Stephanie Bailey, Head of EMEA AML Risk Management for Foreign Correspondent Banking, provided a stark assessment of financial crime risks, noting that over $3 trillion in illicit funds flow through the global financial system annually.

She urged financial institutions to strengthen due diligence measures, leverage technology-driven risk assessments, and uphold transparency in all transactions.