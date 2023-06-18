CBN lifts restriction on domiciliary accounts, allows $10k daily withdrawals

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will no longer be restricted. The apex bank said this in guidance…

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will no longer be restricted.

The apex bank said this in guidance to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) after a meeting with the bankers’ committee on Sunday.

The guidance includes allowing all visible and invisible transactions to be eligible for the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, granting unrestricted access to funds in ordinary domiciliary accounts, and permitting cash deposits not exceeding $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

According to the CBN, the policy changes aim to promote transparency, liquidity, and price discovery in the FX market in order to improve FX supply, discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence and ensure overall stability in the FX market.

“All visible and invisible transactions (medicals, school fees, BTA/PTA, airline, and other remittances) are eligible for the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.”

“DMBs shall ensure expeditious processing of all eligible invisible transactions on behalf of their customers using the applicable rate at the I&E window. Ordinary domiciliary account holders shall have unfettered and unrestricted access to funds in their accounts. Domiciliary account holders are permitted to utilise cash deposits not exceeding $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

“DMBs shall provide returns to the CBN including the purpose for such transactions. Cash deposits into domiciliary accounts will not be restricted, subject to DMBs conducting proper KYC (know your customer), due diligence, and adhering to the spirit and letter of extant anti-money laundering/ combating the financing of terrorism laws and other relevant rules and regulations.

“The CBN will prioritise orderly settlement of any committed FX forward transactions as they fall due in order to further boost market confidence.”

The CBN said it remains committed to ensuring a stable and efficient FX market that meets the needs of all legitimate users.

