‘CBN committed to support small, medium scale entrepreneurs’

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it is committed to supporting small and medium scale businesses through provision of grants and intervention to help…

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it is committed to supporting small and medium scale businesses through provision of grants and intervention to help in developing the country’s economy.

CBN’s Director of Corporate Communication, Dr Isa Abdulmumin stated this at a one-day CBN Fair held at the International Conference Centre, Gombe.

According to him, the fair aims to sensitise members of the public on how the apex bank’s interventions can grow their businesses and contribute to Nigeria’s economy and encourage them to seek the grants.

He said: “The fair is designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies and strategic interventions of the CBN for a sustainable economic development in the country.

NGO tasks NSA, service chiefs on synergy

Reps urge FG to end banditry in Katsina, Gombe, Ondo

“As the CBN continues to roll out proactive and innovative policies, we are soliciting the support and cooperation of everyone, to ensure that all the economic sub-sectors receive the desired support.”

Dr Abdulmumin added that the apex bank as a responsible and responsive corporate citizen, “has demonstrated the most passionate commitment to supporting businesses and promoting diversification through the array of interventions in agriculture, health, manufacturing, and other key sectors of the economy.”

He promised that the CBN will sustain its efforts toward ensuring the availability of currency and urged members of the public to see the Naira “as critical symbol of national identity.”

Earlier, the representative of CBN Branch controller in Gombe, Abdullahi Baba Isa, disclosed that fair was to also explore the vital roles of the CBN in shaping the Nigerian economy and ensuring financial stability as well as fostering prosperity.

He stated that the CBN is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring monetary price stability, issuing legal tender currency in Nigeria, maintaining external reserves to safeguard the international value of the legal tender currency among other mandates.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...