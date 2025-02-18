✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

CBN asks bank directors with non-performing insider loans to resign

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a strong affirmation of the security of cash within Nigerian banks, highlighting the country's banking sector's soundness. Amid widespread unconfirmed rumours, not originating with the CBN, raising concerns about the health of Nigerian banks, the central bank of Nigeria asked the people not to panic and to continue with their usual banking activity. To ease people's anxieties and comfort them, the CBN emphasized its readiness and capability to carry out its stated role of maintaining a stable financial system in Nigeria. This statement by the CBN responds to the concern caused by unverified information and seeks to reassure the public about the safety and stability of the country's banking industry. "The Central Bank of Nigeria has noticed reports, in certain media outlets, about a recommendation for the Federal Government to take over some CBN-supervised financial institutions," said the apex bank's acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, in a statement issued on Wednesday. "To avoid any doubt, Nigerian banks are still safe and sound. The CBN advises the public to go about their daily lives without getting disturbed by reports regarding the health of Nigerian banks that have not come from the CBN. "The CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of ensuring the stability of Nigeria's financial system. "We assure the general public and depositors that their funds are safe in Nigerian financial institutions. "Bank customers are therefore advised to proceed with their banking transactions as usual, as there is no cause for concern." This statement follows a report by the CBN's special investigator, Jim Obazee, alleging that Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the federal bank, used proxies to establish two financial institutions. According to the report, Emefiele utilised proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without providing any proof of payment. As a result, it recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale and take over the banks.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed bank directors with non-performing insider-related loans to step down immediately.

The apex bank gave the directive on Monday in a circular signed by Acting Director of Banking Supervision, Adetona Adedeji.

Insider loans are loans granted by a bank or financial institution to its own executives, directors, employees, major shareholders, or other related parties.

SPONSOR AD

The CBN explained that the move is to strengthen corporate governance and risk management within the banking sector.

“Directors with non-performing insider-related facilities are required to step down immediately from the board, while the bank should commence immediate remediation of the loans through the recovery of the collaterals including the shareholdings of the affected directors,” the circular reads.

The CBN further said in line with the provisions of Section 19 of the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020, all banks are to implement the following directives regarding the insider-related facilities in their books.

“Insider-Related Facilities Approved by the CBN without Specific Timelines: Banks are required to regularise within 180 days, all insider-related facilities above the limits prescribed in Section 19 (5) of the BOFIA, 2020, which were approved by the CBN without specific timelines.

“Accordingly, all affected individual director-related facilities should be brought within the prescribed limit of 5 percent of the bank’s paid-up capital, while the aggregate insider facilities for the bank should not exceed the 10 percent paid-up capital limit,” the CBN said.

On insider-related facilities approved by the CBN with specific timelines, the apex bank said all loans must be regularised within the permitted timelines.

The CBN added that banks are expected to comply with the directives effective immediately in adherence to regulatory requirements and sound corporate governance practices.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories