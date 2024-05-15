Cause of Mohbad’s death not known –Autopsy

The autopsy has reportedly failed to reveal the cause of death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad. This was disclosed to journalists by…

The autopsy has reportedly failed to reveal the cause of death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

This was disclosed to journalists by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, after the coroner’s inquest held in Lagos State on Wednesday.

Shittu said the pathologist in charge of the autopsy told the coroner that Mohbad’s body had decomposed when the test was conducted.

He said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.”

The lawyer said the pathologist also disclosed that the late singer might have died due to a reaction to certain drugs administered to him before he died.

“He went further to say that he does not know whether it is those drugs that led to the death,” he added.

Mohbad had died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023 and was buried the following day. His boss and owner of Marlian record label, Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley, and one Sam Larry were fingered in his death though they both denied complicity.

On September 21, his corpse was exhumed And an autopsy carried out the same day. The police consequently that they were awaiting the results.