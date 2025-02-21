CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Passenger nabbed stealing on Port Harcourt-bound flight

Airlines have expressed concerns over rising in-flight theft by passengers on board.

Another case was recorded on Wednesday on an Air Peace’s flight P47190 where a passenger’s item was discovered from another passenger.

Daily Trust reports that many passengers have been prosecuted over in-flight theft. In some of the reported cases, a passenger identified as Ogeneochuko David was apprehended aboard an Ibom Air flight Q1300 from Lagos to Abuja on 26th July, 2023.

In February 2018, a passenger Kunle Oni was caught stealing aboard Air Peace flight P47139 from Abuja to Lagos.

Several bundles of naira notes stolen from fellow passengers’ bags were found in his bag by the Airport Aviation Security officials who questioned him on arrival in Lagos.

While confirming Wednesday’s incident, Air Peace’s Corporate Communications Head, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo reiterated the airline’s “unwavering commitment to passenger safety and security.”

He disclosed that the airline has taken decisive action in response to the situation while expressing concern over rising cases of in-flight theft.

Giving an account of the incident, he said the passenger was found in possession of a missing item following a thorough search conducted upon landing at Port Harcourt International Airport (PHC).

He added, “The suspect was subsequently handed over to the airport police for further investigation and necessary action.

“Air Peace is deeply concerned by the rising trend of in-flight thefts observed in recent weeks. To curb this menace, the airline is implementing enhanced surveillance measures onboard its flights.

“Cabin crew members have been advised to heighten their vigilance throughout the journey, and in-flight announcements will be intensified to sensitize passengers on the importance of securing their belongings and reporting any suspicious activities immediately.

“Furthermore, the airline is taking a firm stance against such criminal acts by recommending the blacklisting of the identified suspect, reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy for any misconduct that compromises the safety and comfort of passengers.

“Air Peace remains committed to delivering a safe, secure, and world-class travel experience for all passengers. The airline urges the public to cooperate with its security protocols and report any suspicious behaviour to ensure a seamless and enjoyable journey for everyone.”

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustrative purposes