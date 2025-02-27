‘Cattle population in Jigawa worth over N4.3trn’

Co-Chairman, Jigawa Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee, Dr. Saifullahi Umar, says the cattle population alone in the state is worth over N4.3 trillion.

This, he said, if properly harnessed, could generate over N650 billion per year in recurring revenue into the local economy.

Umar spoke at the Jigawa State Stakeholder Consultative Workshop in collaboration with the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee.

At the event, which held, on Thursday, he said: “As of 2023, Jigawa’s livestock population has exceeded 47 million. Our livestock sector is very diverse, with 50% poultry, 15% Goat, 13% sheep. Cattle make up just 7% of the total livestock population, but they are the most visible and economically significant.

“Despite their smaller number, the market value of our cattle is massive and estimated at over 4.3 trillion naira or 2.9 billion US dollars. In comparison, poultry has a much lower market value at about 117 billion naira or 78 million US dollars.

“Now, let’s put these numbers into perspective. If we assume an annual offtake rate of 15%, meaning that only 15% of cattle are sold and processed each year, then the annual market value of cattle alone is over 650 billion naira or 439 million US dollars. And that is only from the meat! Imagine if we now add milk, butter, hides, and manure, which add even more value.

“To repeat, the cattle population alone in Jigawa State represent an untapped asset worth over 4.3 trillion naira. If properly harnessed, this could generate over 650 billion naira per year in recurring revenue into the local economy.”

He said to understand the challenges and identify opportunities in the livestock sector, the Committee carried out consultations across all 5 emirates.

“Over 250 local stakeholders participated, sharing their challenges, aspirations, and ideas. These included pastoralists, processors, farmers, women, youth, and traditional leaders.”

“This grassroots approach ensures that our recommendations for reforms are not only inclusive but also practical and grounded in the realities of our communities,” he said.