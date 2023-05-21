Catholic priest abducted in Imo

Rev. Fr Jude Maduka of Christ the King Parish, Ezinachi/ Ugwuago, Diocese of Okigwe, Imo State, has been abducted. He was kidnapped less than 24…

He was kidnapped less than 24 hours after gunmen killed two policemen in Imo.

Our correspondent gathered that Fr. Maduka was preparing for the Sunday’s Eucharistic mass celebration when his attackers struck.

A priest of the diocese told newsmen that the diocesan leadership had been informed about the incident.

A Catholic faithful, who did not want to be mentioned because who was not authorised to speak to the media, said the kidnap of the priest had unsettled the parish and the diocese.

He said, ”It is true. Rev Fr Jude Maduka of Okigwe diocese was kidnapped this morning. He is the parish priest of Christ the King Catholic church at Ezinachi/ Ugwuago in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident came few months after gunmen kidnapped the Catholic priest of St Paul’s Catholic Paris Osu, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area located in the same Okigwe Catholic diocese.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.