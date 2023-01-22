Cast your votes for Tinubu, Bagudu’s wife tells Kebbi women

From Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi Wife of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Bagudu, on Sunday told women from the 21 local…

Wife of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Dr Zainab Bagudu, on Sunday told women from the 21 local government areas of the state to cast their votes for APC presidential candidate, Tinubu/Shetima and governorship candidate of the party, Dr Nasiru Idris.

The governor’s wife who mobilised women for the campaign rally in Argungu area of the state said the APC deserves women support and votes in the next month’s elections because it has done so much for them at the state and national levels.

She said, “I enjoin you to come out in large numbers and vote APC government from top to bottom. Let APC continue with its good work. The APC governments across the country has done well for women.

“We must vote APC to return its candidates to power so that we can continue to enjoy dividend of democracy. I enjoin all women in Kebbi State to support APC and vote its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and governorship candidate Nasiru Idris in the elections.”

Dr Zainab added that the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had demonstrated its support for women across the country through its various empowerment programmes.

“No administration has included women in the running of affairs of the state and country like the Buhari and Bagudu’s APC administrations. Many women are given different appointments. We need to support APC administration to return to power.”

She said the outgoing administration of Bagudu had fulfilled its promises to women in the state and urged them to support the governorship candidate of the party to continue with the “good work” of APC government.

Wife of the APC Governorship Candidate, Hajiya Nasare Idris, also appealed to women in the state to extend the support they gave to Bagudu to her husband to win the governorship election.

“Let him continue from where Bagudu stopped”, she said.