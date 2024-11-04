Cash scarcity hits Kano 

Residents and Point of Sale (POS) operators in Kano State are lamenting over cash scarcity in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the problem of cash scarcity is hitting businesses and threatening survival by the day.

Halliru Akilu, a resident, said, “Honestly, these days there is scarcity of cash. I don’t normally come out with cash with me, what I do is to locate where cash it so as to get it; but it’s now hard.

“When you visit some Point Of Sale (POS), you hardly get N1,000 or N2000. When I am about to go to work, it becomes a challenge everyday because they hardly accept transfers; you have to get cash.”

He therefore called on the authorities to look into the issue as it is affecting businesses and livelihoods.

“I am calling on the authorities to look into the issue, we are suffering already.”

Also speaking, a POS operator, A. A Adamuamentes, lamented how people, especially businessmen no longer take their money to banks and prefer to deal in cash.

“For the last two months, we have been facing this problem. We normally get cash at banks, but it is now difficult; when you are given the money you see that they also got it from the Central Bank which means they don’t also have it. Banks had no cash until they started to limit what to give us. When you need N500,000 they give you N30,000. It’s really affecting our business.

“Also from filling stations and marketers now it’s limited. You hardly get what you want because they are also complaining.

“There was a time I went to a filling station and they said they are gathering it together for a businessman who needs N300 million.

“There was a complaint that people go direct to local markets to buy foodstuffs and they don’t take it to the Bank. There is no money in the Bank,” he said.