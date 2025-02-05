Cash crunch hits Edo traditional institution amid court order on LG Accounts

Traditional rulers in Edo State are reportedly experiencing a financial crisis following a court-imposed restraining order on local government accounts amid an ongoing legal dispute between the state government and the 18 local government chairmen.

The traditional institutions are entitled to five per cent of the monthly allocations received by local governments. However, the political standoff between the state government and local councils has disrupted the smooth administration and financial operations of the traditional councils.

The dispute escalated when the state government accused the local government chairmen of insubordination after they allegedly refused to submit their financial statements to an asset verification committee. This led the Edo State House of Assembly to suspend all 18 local government chairmen and their deputies.

SPONSOR AD

In response, the legislative arms of the councils impeached the suspended chairmen and deputies, citing alleged gross misconduct, and subsequently swore in new leaders to replace them.

Meanwhile, the suspended chairmen, their deputies, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) approached the court to challenge their removal and sought an order preventing any change in signatories to the councils’ bank accounts.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the crisis has affected traditional institutions financially, leaving many unable to meet their obligations to palace aides and general administrative expenses.

Reacting, the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, dismissed the allegations, insisting that the state government was not withholding salaries of either state or local government workers.