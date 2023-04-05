Cash App creator, Bob Lee, stabbed to death at 43

Tech executive Bob Lee, who created the mobile payment service Cash App, has been stabbed to death in San Francisco, Calif. Tuesday morning, according to…

Tech executive Bob Lee, who created the mobile payment service Cash App, has been stabbed to death in San Francisco, Calif. Tuesday morning, according to reports. He was 43 years old.

The tech mogul, who formerly served as the chief technology officer of Square, was attacked in the city’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m., according to San Francisco police.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old man, later confirmed to be Lee by CBS News, with multiple stab wounds. Lee was taken to a nearby hospital before he succumbed to his injuries, police told the outlet.

No arrest has been made as of early Wednesday. San Francisco police have not released any suspect details, the outlet adds.

The Post has reached out to San Francisco Police Department for comment. Lee had served as the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin since Nov. 2021, according to his LinkedIn page.

Elon Musk no longer world’s richest man — Forbes

‘National Library cash-strapped by budget impasse’

Tributes from his coworkers began to pour in on Tuesday night, with MobileCoin’s CEO Joshua Goldbard calling Lee “a force of nature.”

“Bob was a force of nature. Helped to birth Android and CashApp into our world,” Goldbard told ABC7. Moby was his dream: a privacy-protecting wallet for the 21st Century. I will miss him every day.”

During his successful tech career, Lee also worked at Google where he led Android’s core library team and launched the world’s most-used operating system, according to his profile on MobileCoin’s official website. Later on, Lee founded the social network Present, and went on to invest in companies like Figma, Clubhouse, Beeper, and Faire.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe, Lee assisted the World Health Organization with their mobile app and later helped to develop an at-home testing company.