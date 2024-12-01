Cases of abandoned babies in FCT alarming –Police

The FCT police command has expressed concerns over the rising number of abandoned babies in the territory.

In a post via X on Sunday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said two new cases were reported on Saturday.

She said the trend is largely due to men abandoning women after impregnating them.

SPONSOR AD

The spokesperson therefore urged men not ready to become fathers to avoid unprotected sex or abstain from it.

6 in police net over thuggery, breach of peace

Police killed 24 during #EndBadGovernance protests –Amnesty Int’l

“The increasing number of abandoned babies in the FCT is alarming. Just yesterday, two new cases were reported. This troubling trend is largely due to men abandoning women after impregnating them.

“If you are not prepared to take responsibility for fatherhood, avoid unprotected sex or abstain from it,” Mrs Adeh wrote.

Daily Trust reports that Child abandonment is not only prevalent in Abuja, but across the nation.

It is a serious problem that affects many children worldwide.

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development estimate that there are 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) nationwide.

According to estimates, there are about 140 million orphans globally, and many more children are abandoned or neglected.