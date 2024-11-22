Carnival in Warri as Glo presents Toyota Prado, Keke, other prizes to promo winners

Globacom has presented a brand-new Toyota Prado to the first winner in its customer-reward promo, Festival of Joy, at a colourful carnival ceremony at the Gloworld, Delta Mall, Warri.

The winner, 57-year-old Mr. Daniel Mayuku, who is the Board Chairman of Delta State Security Trust Fund, received the prize during a presentation ceremony held on Thursday, November 21, at Gloworld, Delta Mall, Warri where the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, and the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Chief Anthony Ofoni handed over the key to the elegant car.

The ceremony had in attendance, representative of Urhobo community in Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Hon. Karo Goru Jonathan; Chairman Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Anthony Ofoni; representative of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Delta State office, Mrs. Anwuli Efejuku; representatives of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Chief Okieneni and Chief Emmanuel Eyela; President of Igbudu Market Association, Warri, Chief Rume Kugberu, Stand-up comedian, Gordons and Nollywood actors, Ese Eriata and comedians Gordons and M.C. Forever. The carnival-like event was further electrified by dance from the Ema Dance Troupe.

SPONSOR AD

The excited winner when he received the first call that he won a Prado in Glo Festival of Joy promo, he thought it was a scam and immediately told the caller not to call him again.” However, after a few minutes, I started receiving calls from friends and I decided to call my friends in Glo and they confirmed it. I was in disbelief; I thought it was a scam. I jokingly asked for the car immediately and I was told to come to the Glo office for verification and today the jeep has just been presented to me. Globacom is truly Nigerian, a network that delights its subscribers every year. They are still the best”.

At the ceremony were others who won tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, sewing machines and grinding machines. Ovueve Efejiro, a native of Ughelli, was presented with the Keke prize she won. She was ecstatic after receiving the prize and said “I just won Keke through the Festival of Joy promo, I am very grateful to Glo. This Keke will help my family. My brother will use it for commercial purposes immediately”. On his part, Felix Gabriel, who won a power generating set, gave kudos to Globacom for always remembering Nigerians in its annual promos.

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, who was the special guest, noted that “Globacom is a network that is known for giving. Over the years, many Nigerians have been empowered by Glo. The people of my constituency in Warri South West and the entire Delta people are grateful to Glo. We will continue to use Glo and I also want to be part of the winners one day soon. So, I will ensure that my line is always on and ready. Kudos to Glo and our own Dr. Mike Adenuga”.

The Head of Licensing and Operation, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Delta State office, Mrs. Anwuli Efejuku, who witnessed the presentation ceremony, was full of praise for Globacom for the transparency of the promo. In her words: “We witnessed the raffle draw a few days ago here in Warri where it was conducted in the presence of everyone and today the winners that emerged have been presented their prizes”.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Warri, Mr. Frederick Oiboh, disclosed in his remarks that customers can participate in the Festival of Joy promo, by simply dialing *611# and keep recharging. New customers can also participate by purchasing a new Glo SIM, registering it and dialing *611#.

He explained that “Customers are required to recharge up to N100, 000 cumulatively during the promo period to qualify for the draw for the Prado Jeep, N50, 000 cumulative recharge for Kia Picanto, N10, 000 in a month for tricycle and N5, 000 total recharge in a month to win a generator. For the sewing machine, a total recharge of N2, 500 in a month is required, while for the grinding machine, a recharge of N500 in a day will be eligible for the draw. New subscribers can participate immediately by purchasing a new SIM, registering it and dialing *611#”.

Another prize-presentation ceremony in the promo is scheduled for Lagos, where another set of Nigerians will win prizes including another brand new Toyota Prado, Kia Picanto car, Keke and others.