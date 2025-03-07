Carloha boosts Chery’s feasibility with Kano Showroom

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has unveiled a state-of-the-art showroom in Kano, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, innovative and reliable automobiles to customers in the Northern region.

The unveiling held recently was graced by the presence of notable personalities, including Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, former Secretary to the Government of Katsina State; Mr. Khalil Musulmani, the Honourable Counsellor of the Republic of Lebanon; and Alhaji S. Sufaye, Chairman of Sufaye Investment.

Also in attendance were representatives of Honourable Ussani Usem from the Ministry of Commerce, a representative from the Managing Director of Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), and Mr. Yang of Bazi Agro Ltd. Their presence underscored the strategic importance of Carloha’s expansion in Kano, a key commercial hub in Nigeria.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s growth and its role in driving the adoption of Chery vehicles across Nigeria.

He emphasised that the new showroom in Kano is designed to offer a premium experience, with a wide range of Chery models tailored to meet the needs of customers seeking durability, comfort, and advanced technology in their vehicles.

As part of their commitment to make vehicle ownership easy and affordable for all, Carloha Nigeria offers a 6-year warranty/200,000 kilometers, 6-year free service on all Chery vehicles, a flexible auto financing solution with the best price for all vehicles, and 247 services and parts support nationwide.