Cardinal Onaiyekan urges Kuje inmates to transform themselves into better citizens

The Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has urged inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre to seize the opportunity of their incarceration to transform their lives and become better individuals.

Cardinal Onaiyekan made the call during his annual Yuletide visit to the centre, where he celebrated with the inmates and shared messages of hope, joy, and redemption.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Samson Duza, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT command, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit formed part of his activities annually to visit inmates of the custodial Centre, to identify with them and to signify how important they are.

The Cardinal, who was moved by the inmates’ plight, encouraged them to develop themselves while in custody.

“Your current situation is not a definitive end. You must brace up by taking advantage of their current situation to develop themselves,” he said.

Cardinal Onaiyekan reminded the inmates that they were not alone, and that there were people who cared about them and wanted to help.

He expressed sympathy for their situation, saying, “I wish I had the power to free all of you, but I believe that many of you will be discharged before the next Christmas celebration.”

In his remark, the Controller of Corrections, (CC), FCT Command, Olatubosun Ajibogun called on the inmates, to see their incarceration as a preparatory ground for greatness.

Ajibogun, who was represented by the Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in charge of Operations, Mr Oguama Ambrose, also expressed hope that he was seeing very useful and prominent Nigerians amongst them.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, Sunday Chukwukelu, expressed gratitude for the continuous show of love to them during the yuletide.