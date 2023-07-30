Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer for tossing drink at her on stage

Cardi B hurled her microphone at an unruly concertgoer who tossed a drink at her during a performance in Las Vegas on Saturday, becoming the…

Cardi B hurled her microphone at an unruly concertgoer who tossed a drink at her during a performance in Las Vegas on Saturday, becoming the latest artiste to have an object thrown at them while on stage.

The New York native had been performing “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas when a fan raised a white, decorated cup and tossed liquid in the 30-year-old rapper’s direction, New York Post reports.

The rapper, at first startled and visibly in disbelief, transformed into a fastball-throwing southpaw and launched the microphone at the woman.

Security quickly intervened while Cardi B yelled from the stage before the microphone was returned to her and she resumed her show, according to a video shared on Cardi B’s social media page.

It is not immediately known if any charges were filed against the concertgoers.

The night before, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, had thrown a microphone at the DJ at Drai’s nightclub, after she kept getting cut off during her performance, according to a TikTok video.

The video of Cardi B’s mic throw has generated over 25 million views on Twitter as they threw their support behind the “I Like It” hitmaker.

“Now they know, of all celebs, to not try that with Cardi B. Cardi was locked in!!!!” one TikTok comment said.

“I need to see all angles. Lmaoooo she F’D around and found out,” another comment read.

“Love her lol that’s exactly how she should’ve responded,” a third wrote.

Cardi B is the latest performer to be struck on-stage over the past few months, where fellow musicians have been hit with phones, sex toys and human remains.

Last month, Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone during a NYC concert on June 18.

See the video below:

