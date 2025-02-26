Card reader almost set Nigeria ablaze in 2015 – Jonathan

Jega warns against democratic backsliding

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the success of the 2027 general elections will depend on the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at Yiaga Africa’s Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa, Jonathan stressed the need for strong electoral institutions and impartial security agencies.

“I always hold the view that the success or failure of any election lies in the hands of two critical agencies: the electoral management body and the police,” he said. “If elections are not properly managed by security personnel who must be fair and just, the credibility of the process and the legitimacy of governance could be undermined.”

The event, themed Strengthening Democratic Processes in West Africa: Lessons from the 2024 Elections and Prospects for Future Elections, was supported by the European Commission, ECOWAS, and GIZ.

Jonathan commended the growing participation of youth in elections, describing it as one of the most encouraging developments in recent electoral reforms.

Reflecting on the 2015 election, which he lost to Muhammadu Buhari, Jonathan recounted how INEC’s card reader, introduced under then-chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, failed to recognise him and his family.

“When Jega was there, he introduced the card reader, but during the election, it rejected me and almost set the country ablaze. It rejected my wife and my mother,” Jonathan said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Despite the challenges, he emphasised the importance of technological advancements in elections, highlighting progress in Liberia, Senegal, and Ghana.

“The high voter turnout and smooth transition of power in these countries demonstrate public enthusiasm for democratic participation and consolidation,” he said. “I must commend Senegal’s election; it was one of the best I have observed in Africa and beyond.”

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Jega acknowledged concerns over democratic setbacks in West Africa but noted that citizens still desire accountable governance.

“In spite of worrisome signs of democratic backsliding, there remains a strong appetite for representative and accountable government,” he said.

Jega called for greater mobilisation of citizens, civil society organisations, and political actors to ensure credible and sustainable democratic development.

Yiaga Africa’s Executive Director, Samson Itodo, described the conference as a platform for stakeholders to reflect on electoral challenges and progress in the region.