Car dealer, 5 others jailed for internet fraud in Kwara

Justices Haleema Saleeman and Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin have convicted and sentenced six individuals for fraud-related offences.

The convicts include Akingbehin Temitope Oluwaseyi, Ajayi Elijah Olaoluwa, Samson Babatunde Ilesanmi, Quadri Olamilekan Lamidi, Kolawole Kehinde Moses, and Olatunji Elijah Olabisi.

The cases were prosecuted by the EFCC.

“Oluwaseyi, (a 25-year-old car dealer), Olaoluwa, Ilesanmi, and Lamidi were arraigned before Justice Saleeman, while Moses and Olabisi were trialed by Justice Abdulgafar both of the Kwara State high court.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges in court.

Sesan Ola and Andrew Akoja prosecuted the cases on behalf of the EFCC.

In their judgements, their Lordships sentenced the accused to various terms of imprisonment (3 years, eight months cumulatively) with various sums of fines. They were also ordered to forfeit their phones, cars and several hard currencies in dollars and euros to the federal government as restitution.