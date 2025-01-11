Captain Hosa Okunbo: A titan who soared above limits

Today, as we honour Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, on his posthumous birthday of 67, we celebrate a life that soared beyond the skies and touched the stars. His journey may have ended, but his spirit continues to guide us towards a future of hope, prosperity, and boundless possibilities.

Rarely do individuals leave behind a legacy so profound and impactful that it transforms countless lives and ignites inspiration in generations like Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, affectionately called Captain Hosa, did.

Alive he was a symbol of hope, an innovative leader, and a model of generosity. His journey through life unveiled the limitless potential of human ambition, perseverance, and empathy; it etched an enduring legacy in the lives of those fortunate enough to have interacted with him.

SPONSOR AD

Born into a humble family in Edo State, Nigeria, Captain Okunbo’s early life mirrored the simplicity and discipline of his upbringing. They were the foundational traits that formed the bedrock for his ascent to prominence.

Here was a man who, driven by an insatiable curiosity and an unyielding resolve to conquer odds, ventured into aviation at a young age. By his mid-20s, he had already earned his wings as a commercial pilot, mastering the skies with distinction and precision. Yet, the cockpit was merely a stepping stone. His vision was far beyond aviation; he saw a lifetime of groundbreaking achievements across diverse sectors.

From piloting planes, he took to piloting businesses. Beginning with Hoslyn Ventures Nigeria Ltd, the procurement company soon established his foothold in the Nigerian petroleum industry. It was the precursor to an empire that would touch virtually every facet of the Nigerian economy.

Through sheer ingenuity and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Captain Okunbo founded and chaired some of Nigeria’s most influential enterprises. His establishment of CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company (CPDC) in 2019 exemplified his mastery of navigating complex financial landscapes. CPDC’s groundbreaking $875.75 million alternative financing deal with the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) underscored his ability to engineer innovative solutions for national economic growth.

Beyond oil and gas, Captain Okunbo ventured into hospitality, agriculture, security, real estate, and entertainment. The Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments in Abuja stands as a testament to his pursuit of perfection and his contribution to Nigeria’s tourism industry. Meanwhile, Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms Ltd., a $750 million agricultural initiative, created tens of thousands of jobs, addressing food security and empowering local communities in Edo State.

In the security sector, Ocean Marine Security Ltd, founded by Captain Okunbo, safeguarded Nigeria’s offshore assets and critical oil infrastructure, including the Escravos-Warri Crude Pipeline. His foresight extended to the maritime industry, where Ocean Marine Solutions Tankers Ltd became the pioneer in marine tankers ownership in Nigeria.

Captain Okunbo also had a profound influence on Nigeria’s telecommunications and energy sectors. His role on the board of NatCom Development and Investment Ltd., the holding company of NTEL, highlighted his contributions to driving connectivity. As a core investor in Ibadan and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies through Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Ltd (IEDM), he worked tirelessly to enhance Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

While Captain Okunbo’s business ventures cemented his status as a titan of industry, it was his philanthropy that truly defined his legacy. His generosity knew no bounds. From funding scholarships for indigent students to supporting healthcare initiatives and community development projects, he touched countless lives. Captain Okunbo believed in giving back to society not as an obligation but as a moral imperative, embodying the African spirit of Ubuntu: “I am because we are.”

Through multiple charitable organisations, he championed causes that uplifted the underprivileged and for his feats was universally admired.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan extolled him as a “great entrepreneur who contributed immensely to national growth through hard work, discipline, and perseverance,” emphasising his humanity and humility, qualities that endeared him to all who crossed his path.

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State and serving Senator, spoke about Captain Okunbo’s indomitable spirit and unwavering belief in good governance. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Mr Mohammed Abacha echoed these sentiments, describing him as a man of peace with an unparalleled ability to prioritise the well-being of others over his own challenges.

For Julie Okah-Donli, former Director General of NAPTIP, Captain Okunbo was not only a mentor but a father figure whose humanitarian efforts transformed countless lives.

Captain Okunbo’s life was not one without any challenges; he was a man who navigated adversity with grace and fortitude. His story is one of triumph over trials, a narrative that inspires young Nigerians to dream big and strive for. Whether in the boardroom, the cockpit, or the community, Captain Okunbo exemplified the virtues of hard work, resilience, and integrity.

As we celebrate this great man, reflecting on his legacy, we are reminded of the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson: “To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived; this is to have succeeded.”

By this measure, Captain Hosa Okunbo succeeded beyond measure. His indelible contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth, social development, and global standing are, indeed, a testament to what is possible when vision meets action. No wonder that he was regarded as a man who came, saw and conquered the Air, the Sea and the Land. Happy 67th Posthumous Birthday to the Iroko of many forests!

Ifetayo Adeniyi & Patrick Ochoga wrote from Benin, Edo State