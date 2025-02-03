canada, mexico, china kick as trump announces us tariffs

President Donald Trump announced broad tariffs Saturday on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, claiming a “major threat” from illegal immigration and drugs. This move sparked promises of retaliation.

Canadian and Mexican exports to the United States will face a 25 per cent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 per cent levy.

An additional 10 per cent tariff will be applied to goods from China, which already face various rates of duty.

Trump’s orders also suspended exemptions allowing low-value imports from the three countries to enter the US duty-free.

The announcement threatens upheaval across supply chains, from energy to automobiles to food.

Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in imposing the tariffs, with the White House saying “the extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency.”

The aim is to hold all three countries “accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country,” the White House added.

China’s commerce ministry said in a statement it would take “corresponding countermeasures” and file a claim against Washington at the World Trade Organization.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her country would impose retaliatory tariffs.

Sheinbaum said she had told her economy minister “to implement Plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defence of Mexico’s interests.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who spoke with Sheinbaum – separately said his country would hit back with 25 per cent levies of its own on select American goods worth Can$155 billion (US$106.6 billion), with a first-round on Tuesday followed by a second one in three weeks.

“We’re certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs,” he said, as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

British Columbia Premier David Eby announced that his province would specifically retaliate against “red” US states led by members of Trump’s Republican Party.

On Sunday, the finance minister of Japan – a major US trade partner – said they were “deeply concerned about how these tariffs could affect the world’s economy.”

Trump has repeatedly expressed his approval of tariffs as a policy measure and has signalled that Saturday’s action could be the first volley in further trade conflicts to come.

This week, he also pledged to impose future duties on the European Union.

He has also promised tariffs on semiconductors, steel, aluminium, oil and gas.