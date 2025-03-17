CAN To Uba Sani: We’ll Pray For Your Success

The Kaduna State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Rev Caleb Ma’aji, has promised that Christians will pray for Governor Uba Sani’s success because he has given them a sense of belonging.

Rev Ma’aji commended the Governor for his policy of inclusivity which seeks to carry all segments of Kaduna State along, so that each can contribute its quota in developing the state.

The CAN Chairman, who spoke at an Iftra dinner which was hosted by Governor Uba Sani for the clergy and other senior Christian leaders at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Sunday, said that ‘’the difference between this administration and the last one is clear.’’

According to him, Governor Uba Sani’s mode of governance is a departure from the previous administration and ‘’this has given hope to the Christians in Kaduna State. ‘’

Rev Maáji promised that ‘’your leadership has become our prayer point. We will never stop praying for you until your good becomes better and your better becomes the best.’’

The CAN Chairman recalled that in 2023, the Governor attended the Christmas Carol for the first time in Kaduna State, and he promised to attend subsequent ones.

‘’Last year, he fulfilled his promise as he attended the Christmas Carol for the second time. You showed us love and even supported us. We thank you very much,’’ he added.

The Chairman disclosed that Governor Uba Sani even promised that next year’s carol will be his own because he wants ‘’to eat rice and drink Fanta with his people.’’

In his remarks, the Chairman of CAN in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, Rev Joseph John Hayab, prayed that ‘’may God keep us alive to reciprocate the Governor’s kind gestures.’’

Rev Hayab who promised to’’ sensitise our people not to be confused when the time comes,’’ noted that the Governor has changed the narrative about Kaduna by his policy of inclusivity.

Responding, Governor Uba Sani thanked the Christian leaders for having Iftar dinner at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, adding that his administration wants to bring back the lost glory of Kaduna State.

The Governor disclosed that upon assuming office, he met with several stakeholders in an effort to find a lasting solution to ethno-religious crises and security challenges that were ravaging Kaduna State.

According to the Governor, everyone was dissatisfied with what was happening and after the consultations, he concluded that governing with justice, fairness and equity will provide the solution to the problem.

Governor disclosed that he has been fair to every part of the state since he assumed office, promising to convert the diversity of Kaduna State into strength.

‘’My administration is executing developmental projects in all the 23 local governments in Kaduna State, not just in areas where I was voted. Road projects are ongoing, some have been completed. I have built schools across the state. I have rehabilitated hospitals in all the three senatorial districts,’’ he added.

Governor Uba Sani said that he is determined to make Kaduna State a model of peaceful coexistence because of its unique position as the political and religious capital of Northern Nigeria.