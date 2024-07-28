CAN asks Christians to Shun nationwide protest

The Niger chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on Christians not to join the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Aug.1-10. This was…

This was contained in a message to Christians in the state signed by Bishop Bulus Yohanna, chairman of CAN in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the message was also read in the churches across the state on Sunday.

CAN said the protest might be hijacked by hoodlums and selfish groups to cause havoc in the country and maim innocent citizens.

“Genuine protest can easily be seized by hoodlums and selfish groups to cause enormous havoc on innocent citizens.

“Let us shun protest, violence has never yielded positive results,” he said.

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, described peace as an ongoing and dynamic process that demands perpetual attention and constant effort to attain and maintain.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to, apart from the palliatives, work on price control for goods and services, address the rising cost of living and reduce the price of fuel.

“Let us take advantage of the farming season especially now that the Farmer Governor is proactive and has prioritised the agricultural sector,” he said.

The CAN chairman enjoined church leaders, Local Government Coordinators and parents to admonish their members and children to shun any planned protest in the interest of peace.

He charged them to remember the book of Romans 13:1-3 which talks about Christians not rebelling against constituted authorities.

“As you are aware, there are plans to stage a nationwide protest across the country.

“As Children of God and responsible people known for peace, I urge us all to shun the protest, speak to our children/wards and members of our congregation”, he said.

He said that other well-meaning Nigerians, including the youths, had declared that they would not join the nationwide protest.

“I want us to note that as a body, the CAN, Niger state will not be part of the exercise but rather prefer to have peaceful dialogue and continue to pray for our nation,” he said. (NAN)