CAN seeks transparency in probe of airstrip licence granted to Bishop Oyedepo’s church

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the House Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the licensing of a private airstrip for the Living Faith Church, also known as Canaanland, in Ota, Ogun State.

The church, founded by Bishop David Oyedepo, was granted the licence in October 2024, a decision announced by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The licence, which allows for the construction of the private airstrip, has sparked controversy, with some members of the House of Representatives calling for its revocation, citing security concerns related to private airstrips.

In a statement signed by CAN President, Daniel Okoh, the association emphasised that the Living Faith Church complied with all legal and regulatory requirements to obtain the licence.

Okoh urged lawmakers to avoid making unfounded allegations linking the church to potential illegal activities.

“The lawmakers’ concerns about security and the potential misuse of airstrips are understandable, but it is crucial to recognise the church’s adherence to regulatory processes. Minister Keyamo has affirmed that all safety and legal requirements were met,” Okoh stated.

He appealed for objectivity, stressing the importance of avoiding actions or rhetoric that might unjustly implicate the church or set a harmful precedent for religious organisations.