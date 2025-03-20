CAN flays ethnic, religious divisions in North

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has flayed persistent ethnic and religious divisions in the North, advocating for a change in mindset among northerners for the region to progress.
The association said these divisions were the major obstacles to development and peaceful coexistence in the region.
Chairman of Northern CAN, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, spoke at a dinner in Kaduna attended by CAN chairmen, secretaries, and other Christian leaders from across the region.
He expressed sadness over the divisions, which he said had significantly contributed to the region’s backwardness and sought a change in mindset among the people.
“It is disheartening when people perceive us as divided and intolerant. We must usher in a new phase, one of love, respect and partnership. Our region is blessed, but divisions have cost us dearly. It’s time for a shift in mindset,” he said.
Rev. Hayab said the new CAN leadership is committed to promoting unity and addressing challenges hindering progress, adding that while CAN will continue speaking truth to power, it will do so with love and understanding.
“We will remain a voice for Northern Christians, defenders of truth, and speakers of truth to power. However, we will do so in a way that fosters peace and unity,” he added.
