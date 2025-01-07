Can 2025 be the year of change for Nigeria?

Nigeria is a country full of endless possibilities and hope. With a youthful, energetic populace, an unshakable spirit of resilience, and an abundance of natural resources, it has everything a country could ever desire. However, the enduring obstacles of poverty, corruption, instability, and division still hold it captive. As the new year begins, one question looms large: can this be the year when Nigeria truly begins to turn its fortunes around?

The answer lies not in mere optimism but in decisive action and a shared commitment to transformative change. To make 2025 the year of change, Nigeria must harness its greatest assets—its youth, its natural resources, its diversity, and its collective will.

The most valuable assets for Nigeria are her citizens, the teeming young people who populate the country. With approximately 60 per cent of the population under age 25, Nigeria certainly has one of the youngest populations in the world. This powerhouse, with untapped potential, is energetic, innovative, and ready to make its contributions. But to so many of them, hope is a mirage. Unemployment and the lack of opportunities have pushed many to seek a better life abroad, while others are stuck with a hand-to-mouth existence. What if 2025 marked the beginning of another story?

With strategic investments in education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Nigeria can empower its youth to become drivers of growth. With a focus on technical and vocational training, fostering innovation through technology hubs and incubators, we can ensure that the coming generation is that of innovators and problem solvers. Just think of a country where young Nigerians are not just dreaming about opportunities but creating them: leading to more startups, transforming agriculture, and developing technologies addressing local and global challenges.

Besides its youth, Nigeria is also well endowed with natural resources, from oil reserves to acres of arable land. However, these resources have been more of a curse than a blessing, with the country being plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and degradation of the environment for decades. However, 2025 could be the year we finally get out of this vicious circle. To be sure, we have to undertake transparent resource management policies and economic diversification away from oil dependence.

What Nigeria really requires to harness its resources are bold policies ringing transparency and sustainability. Countries, like Norway have demonstrated how resource wealth can be translated into national prosperity. The country’s sovereign wealth fund, built from the revenues of oil, has secured the nation’s economic future. Nigeria can emulate such models to guarantee that the shared wealth is for all citizens and not a privilege of a few

In addition, adopting alternative sources of energy will make Nigeria a leading green economy nation in Africa and unlock the path to economic and environmental sustainability in the long run. The world is moving away from fossil fuel dependence, and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind.

Perhaps one of the most conspicuous strengths and challenges of Nigeria pertains to its diversity: over 250 ethnic groups, not to mention a plethora of religions. Yet, such diversity has been deployed repeatedly as an excuse for advancing political and economic interests, thereby fuelling division and conflict.

We must commit to strengthening our unity in 2025. Think of the possibilities in a Nigeria where cultural differences are a cause for celebration and not a weapon. Such a nation will be unstoppable. Community building and interfaith dialogue programmes have the power to bridge divides and foster mutual understanding.

More than that, however, the media and civil society must work tirelessly to counteract the divisive narratives for an inclusive concept of identity. And in so doing, we build a nation for all – a nation in which every individual is valued and recognised.

Unity is not about erasing our differences; it is about embracing them respectfully and understanding one another. It starts with interfaith and intercultural dialogue, creating avenues for people of different persuasions to come together in service, to reject this myopic rhetoric that has kept them divided. Visualise a Nigeria where all citizens feel welcome, regardless of ethnicity or religion, where diversity inspires instead of instills fear.

Another important factor is leadership. Through the years, Nigerians have grown tired of being led by those who have interests in profit at the expense of the people. Yet, there is a glimmer of hope. Recent reforms and increased awareness on the part of the public have shown an increasing desire for responsible and progressive leadership.

To make 2025 a turning point, Nigerians must prioritise electing leaders committed to transparency, anti-corruption and inclusive policies — leaders who prioritise education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic reforms over self-interest. Leadership is not about titles; it is about service. We need leaders who will put the nation’s interests above their own and who will inspire citizens to believe in the possibility of change.

Countries like Rwanda have shown what is possible with visionary leadership. With committed leadership, even the most insurmountable obstacles can be overcome, and great strides can be made by any country. With all its resources and talents, Nigeria has no business being behind.

But leadership alone is not enough. Change must also come from the people. Over the years, Nigerians have demonstrated their power to effect change through movements. In 2025, this spirit of civic engagement must be sustained and expanded. Community development projects, volunteerism and grassroots activism can complement government efforts and address local challenges. Whether it’s improving schools, supporting small businesses, or advocating for social justice, every Nigerian has a role to play in building a better Nigeria.

It is not a question of whether Nigeria can make 2025 the year of change; it is more of whether we, as Nigerians, are willing to do what it takes. To begin with, the potential justifies itself: a young population, abundant resources, rich cultural diversity, and an emerging demand for accountability. But potential alone is not enough; change requires action, commitment and unity.

As we begin the year 2025, let us now be resolved to embrace bold reforms, unite our people, and ensure that development is genuinely sustainable. We must ask more of our leaders, more from the young people of this country, and more from all in our communities. If we rise to accept this challenge, then 2025 won’t be a year – it will be the beginning of a rewritten Nigerian story. The future is what is in our hands. We must seize it.

Dr Sanda writes from Kano and can reached via [email protected]